Canucks take losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks (16-22-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (21-15-7, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Vancouver Canucks (16-22-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (21-15-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks are looking to end a five-game losing streak with a win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto has a 15-5-5 record at home and a 21-15-7 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a +four scoring differential, with 143 total goals scored and 139 conceded.

Vancouver has a 16-22-5 record overall and a 12-10-2 record in road games. The Canucks have allowed 152 goals while scoring 117 for a -35 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Knies has 12 goals and 26 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Canucks. Filip Hronek has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.