Canucks take losing streak into game against the Sabres

Vancouver Canucks (16-20-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (21-15-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks come into the matchup with the Buffalo Sabres as losers of three games in a row.

Buffalo has a 12-5-2 record in home games and a 21-15-4 record overall. The Sabres have a 19-3-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Vancouver is 16-20-5 overall and 12-8-2 in road games. The Canucks have gone 13-5-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Sabres won 3-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has 11 goals and 20 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has 10 goals and 15 assists for the Canucks. Linus Karlsson has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 9-1-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.