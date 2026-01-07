Canucks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings

Vancouver Canucks (16-21-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (25-15-4, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Vancouver Canucks (16-21-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (25-15-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks, on a four-game losing streak, play the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit is 14-8-1 at home and 25-15-4 overall. The Red Wings are 12-6-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

Vancouver has a 16-21-5 record overall and a 12-9-2 record on the road. The Canucks have a -31 scoring differential, with 116 total goals scored and 147 conceded.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Red Wings won 4-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has 12 goals and 33 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Kiefer Sherwood has 17 goals and five assists for the Canucks. Linus Karlsson has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

