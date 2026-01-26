Canucks place winger Boeser and defenseman Buium on injured reserve

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks added two more names to their extensive list of injured players. Vancouver…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks added two more names to their extensive list of injured players.

Vancouver on Monday placed winger Brock Boeser and defenseman Zeev Buium on injured reserve after getting hurt in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boeser caught an elbow to the head from Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust in the final seconds of the game while stationed at the top of the Penguins’ crease and crumpled to the ice.

NHL Player Safety posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Rust will have a hearing Tuesday about the hit to Boeser’s head.

Buium was hit in the face with a puck in the first period, but returned wearing a bubble visor on his helmet and finished with 15:41 in ice time in the game.

Boeser and Buium join goalie Thatcher Demko (undisclosed), defenseman Derek Forbort (undisclosed) and center Marco Rossi (lower-body injury) on the injured list.

Vancouver recalled forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki and defenseman Victor Mancini from the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League on Monday.

The Canucks host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.