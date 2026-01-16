Canucks bring losing streak into home matchup against the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (23-17-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-26-5, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10…

Edmonton Oilers (23-17-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-26-5, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to stop a nine-game slide when they play the Edmonton Oilers.

Vancouver is 16-26-5 overall and 4-4-2 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have given up 169 goals while scoring 122 for a -47 scoring differential.

Edmonton is 5-2-3 against the Pacific Division and 23-17-8 overall. The Oilers have gone 21-4-7 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Canucks won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime. Kiefer Sherwood scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has 13 goals and 16 assists for the Canucks. Jake DeBrusk has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 30 goals and 52 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 1-7-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

