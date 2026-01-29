Canadiens take on the Avalanche following overtime victory

Colorado Avalanche (35-7-9, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (29-17-7, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Colorado Avalanche (35-7-9, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (29-17-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -136, Canadiens +115; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Colorado Avalanche after the Canadiens defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime.

Montreal has a 15-11-1 record in home games and a 29-17-7 record overall. The Canadiens are third in NHL play with 178 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Colorado has a 15-5-5 record in road games and a 35-7-9 record overall. The Avalanche are 20-4-6 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won 7-2 in the last matchup. Brock Nelson led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has scored 16 goals with 43 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has nine goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Martin Necas has 22 goals and 39 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has three goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.