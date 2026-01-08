Canadiens take home winning streak into game against the Panthers

Florida Panthers (22-17-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-13-6, in the Atlantic Division) Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Florida Panthers (22-17-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-13-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -131, Canadiens +110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Florida Panthers looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Montreal is 24-13-6 overall with a 7-4-1 record in Atlantic Division games. The Canadiens have gone 21-4-6 when scoring three or more goals.

Florida is 22-17-3 overall with a 3-6-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers rank third in the league with 189 total penalties (averaging 4.5 per game).

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams play this season. The Canadiens won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup. Nicholas Suzuki led the Canadiens with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suzuki has scored 14 goals with 33 assists for the Canadiens. Lane Hutson has three goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

Brad Marchand has 23 goals and 23 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has scored six goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

