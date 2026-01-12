Cameron Knowles promoted to coach of Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Cameron Knowles was promoted to coach of Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United on Monday, a…

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Cameron Knowles was promoted to coach of Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United on Monday, a day after Eric Ramsay quit to coach West Bromwich Albion in England’s second tier League Championship.

Knowles, 43, was a defender in MLS from 2005-11 with Salt Lake, Portland and Montreal. He became a Portland assistant from 2012-17 and its reserve team coach from 2018-21, then joined Minnesota as a video analyst. He was briefly interim coach in January 2024 and had been an assistant under Ramsay.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.