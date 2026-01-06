Cam Spencer scores 21, including the final five, to give the Grizzlies a 106-105 win over the Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 21 points, including five in the final 1:26, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Cam Spencer scored 21 points, including five in the final 1:26, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 106-105 on Tuesday night, offsetting 30 points by the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama in his return after a two-game absence.

Spencer’s 10-foot baseline jumper with 36.5 seconds left were the final points. San Antonio’s De’Aaron Fox took a 15 footer with 5 second left but was blocked by Memphis’ Santi Aldama, and the Grizzlies snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jaren Jackson Jr. also had 21 points for Memphis, and Jock Landale finished with 19 points. Spencer had eight rebounds and eight assists.

Wembanyama’s 30 points led the Spurs while Julian Champagnie finished with 23. Stephon Castle had 15 points before fouling out with 3:13 left. Wembanyama, who played 21 minutes, was 10 of 20 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from outside the arc.

Memphis led 101-100 with 2:44 left when Fox, who started 1 of 13 from the field, was in the midst of six straight points, taking the San Antonio lead to 104-101 with 1:39 to play. But Spencer’s late burst gave Memphis the victory.

After a poor first half, Memphis opened the third on a 20-7 run to erase San Antonio’s 11-point lead. Wembanyama had 12 in the period and Memphis held an 82-81 advantage into the final quarter.

The first half was rather sloppy with both teams making less than a third of their shots until late in the second frame. Memphis had 13 turnovers as the Grizzlies struggled to generate any offense.

Up next

Spurs: Return home to face the Lakers on Wednesday night.

Grizzlies: Continue a four-game homestand against Phoenix on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.