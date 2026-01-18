Calgary takes on New Jersey in a non-conference matchup

New Jersey Devils (24-22-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (21-23-4, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9…

New Jersey Devils (24-22-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (21-23-4, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames and the New Jersey Devils take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup.

Calgary has a 21-23-4 record overall and a 13-7-2 record on its home ice. The Flames rank third in NHL play serving 12.8 penalty minutes per game.

New Jersey is 12-13-0 on the road and 24-22-2 overall. The Devils have a -25 scoring differential, with 124 total goals scored and 149 allowed.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Backlund has 12 goals and 19 assists for the Flames. Connor Zary has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Nico Hischier has 15 goals and 21 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.