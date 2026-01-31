Cade Cunningham leads Pistons past Warriors 131-124 with 29 points, 11 assists

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 29 points and 11 assists and the Detroit Pistons jumped to a big…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 29 points and 11 assists and the Detroit Pistons jumped to a big lead early before holding off the Golden State Warriors for a 131-124 win Friday night.

Stephen Curry scored 23 points for his fourth straight 20-point performance before exiting with right knee soreness. Draymond Green had 15 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and his 10th technical.

Gui Santos’ 3-pointer with 6:56 remaining pulled the Warriors within 117-112 and Buddy Hield’s layup at 6:19 made it a three-point game. Santos matched his season high with 16 points.

The Pistons’ 77 first-half points were the most allowed by Golden State in any half this season. But the Warriors rallied back in their typical third-quarter fashion to cut a 20-point deficit to single digits — yet 18 turnovers proved costly leading to 31 points for the Pistons.

Jalen Duren had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Duncan Robinson added 15 points as Detroit completed a road back-to-back. The Pistons shot 76% (19 of 25) in the opening quarter. They have won seven of nine after a 114-96 defeat Thursday at Phoenix.

Curry, regularly smothered and held by Ausar Thompson, shot 7 for 16 over three quarters as the Warriors returned from a four-game road trip that would have been five but for a postponement in Minneapolis on Jan. 24.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said center Al Horford will remain a starter for the Warriors — this was his fourth start — and the big man had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Just 55 seconds into the game, Green fell into the courtside seats along a sideline — coming back to fist bump everybody he’d fallen upon.

Green reached 8,000 career points midway through the first quarter, and moved past Joe Fulks (8,003) for 16th place on the franchise all-time scoring list. He also joined Curry and Klay Thompson as the only Warriors with 800 or more 3-pointers.

