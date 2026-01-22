Bulls rally to beat Timberwolves 120-115, extend winning streak to 3 games

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Coby White scored 22 points, Josh Giddey added 21 off the bench, and Jalen Smith converted two…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Coby White scored 22 points, Josh Giddey added 21 off the bench, and Jalen Smith converted two clutch free throws late to lift the Chicago Bulls to a 120-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

Chicago overcame a 14-point, first-half deficit and also withstood a 13-0 run from Minnesota in the fourth quarter. White hit a clutch 3-pointer from the corner to keep it a one-point game with 1:06 to play.

After White’s corner 3-pointer, Minnesota committed a pair of costly turnovers in the final minute. Jaden McDaniels lost the ball out of bounds for Minnesota, and Chicago’s Tre Jones made a layup at the other end with 31.1 seconds to play. Smith then converted at the line with 11 seconds remaining, and Minnesota failed to hit a shot in its next possession.

Julius Randle, who was on the injury report with left foot soreness, had a team-high 30 points for Minnesota, but also committed a late turnover. Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid each added 20 points, and McDaniels scored 16 in the loss.

After White was whistled for a travel with 2:08 to play, both teams traded baskets in the ensuing possessions. Edwards hit a shot in the lane and Smith responded with a dunk. McDaniels then converted a corner 3-pointer to put Minnesota up 115-111. But that ended up being the last points scored by the Timberwolves. Chicago went on a 9-0 run in the final 1:06.

The loss was a season-high fourth in a row for Minnesota. Chicago has won three straight.

Fouls were an issue for Minnesota. Edwards got into early foul trouble and finished with five fouls. The Bulls shot 33 free throws — hitting 27 — compared to 15 attempts at the line for the Wolves.

Up next

Bulls: Host Boston on Saturday.

Timberwolves: Host Golden State on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.