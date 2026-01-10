Bulls beat Mavericks 125-107 after Kidd is ejected in the first quarter

CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White scored 22 points, Ayo Dosunmu had 20 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Dallas Mavericks…

CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White scored 22 points, Ayo Dosunmu had 20 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Dallas Mavericks 125-107 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Bulls put seven players in double figures, outscored the Mavericks 38-8 in fast-break points and never trailed. Nikola Vucevic and Matas Buzelis each added 15 points as Chicago shot 51.5% from the field.

The Mavericks began the game without the injured Anthony Davis and lost coach Jason Kidd midway through the first quarter of it after he was ejected for arguing with referee Scott Foster.

Ryan Nembhard had 16 points and six assists for the Mavericks. Rookie star Cooper Flagg finished with just 11 points and one rebound, shooting 4 for 13.

Dallas lost its second straight after winning two in a row. Davis sustained ligament damage in his left hand in the Mavericks’ loss to Utah on Thursday.

Kidd appeared to be angry he wasn’t allowed to challenge a goaltending call against Max Christie. Foster called two technical fouls and ejected Kidd.

The Mavericks trailed by eight at the end of the period and the game got away from them in the second. A 13-2 run extended a seven-point lead to 59-41 on Buzelis’ fast-break layup with about four minutes remaining in the half.

The Bulls blew it open in the fourth, with a 21-4 surge turning a 10-point game into a 115-88 lead, their biggest of the game.

