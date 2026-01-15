Buffalo hosts Montreal following Dahlin’s 2-goal showing

Montreal Canadiens (26-14-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (25-16-4, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7…

Montreal Canadiens (26-14-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (25-16-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -106, Canadiens -114; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens after Rasmus Dahlin’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Sabres’ 5-2 win.

Buffalo is 25-16-4 overall with a 7-3-2 record against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres have a 9-3-2 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Montreal has gone 26-14-7 overall with an 8-5-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens have scored 157 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank fifth in league play.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Canadiens won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has scored 14 goals with 23 assists for the Sabres. Josh Doan has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has 14 goals and 36 assists for the Canadiens. Juraj Slafkovsky has scored six goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

