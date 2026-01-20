Bucks host the Thunder in cross-conference contest

Oklahoma City Thunder (36-8, first in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (18-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Wednesday,…

Oklahoma City Thunder (36-8, first in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (18-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Oklahoma City Thunder in non-conference action.

The Bucks are 9-10 in home games. Milwaukee is 10-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Thunder are 16-5 on the road. Oklahoma City is eighth in the NBA scoring 52.6 points per game in the paint led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 12.6.

The Bucks make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (43.0%). The Thunder average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Bucks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is shooting 46.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.7 points over the last 10 games.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 18 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 118.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Jalen Williams: out (thigh), Alex Caruso: day to day (groin), Jaylin Williams: day to day (back), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (calf).

