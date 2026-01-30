Brunson and Anunoby power Knicks to a 127-97 win over Trail Blazers

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and OG Anunoby added 24 points as the New York Knicks…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and OG Anunoby added 24 points as the New York Knicks extended their winning streak to five games with a 127-97 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Josh Hart had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 14 points and 20 rebounds for New York. Hart moved into a tie with Atlanta’s Jalen Johnson for the NBA lead in double-doubles with 31.

New York (30-18) won by double digits for the fourth time in its past five games and improved to 19-6 at home this season.

Shaedon Sharpe scored 26 points, and Jerami Grant had 15 points off the bench for Portland (23-26), which dropped its fourth straight game.

New York’s defense frustrated budding Portland star forward Deni Advija. Advija, who ranks 13th in the NBA in points per game at 25.8, was held to 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting and had four turnovers in 28 minutes.

Seven Knicks players scored in double figures, and New York led comfortably for much of the game after posting a 34-12 run in the first half and leading by 24 points.

After Portland cut its deficit to 10 points at halftime, the Knicks outscored the Trail Blazers 68-48 in the second half. New York used a 14-2 run over the late third and early fourth quarter to pull away and outscored Portland 45-28 over the final 13:26.

Up next

Trail Blazers: Host Cleveland on Sunday.

Knicks: Host Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.