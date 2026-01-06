Bruins visit the Kraken after shootout victory

Boston Bruins (22-18-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (19-14-7, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST…

Boston Bruins (22-18-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (19-14-7, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -125, Kraken +105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Boston Bruins after the Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime.

Seattle has a 9-7-4 record at home and a 19-14-7 record overall. The Kraken have an 18-4-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Boston is 22-18-2 overall and 10-10-1 on the road. The Bruins lead NHL play serving 14.2 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has 14 goals and 13 assists for the Kraken. Chandler Stephenson has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 17 goals and 28 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has scored three goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Bruins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 6.1 penalties and 20.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

