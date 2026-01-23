Bruins play the Canadiens, look to extend home win streak

Montreal Canadiens (28-16-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (29-20-2, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Montreal Canadiens (28-16-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (29-20-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins, on a six-game home winning streak, host the Montreal Canadiens.

Boston has gone 29-20-2 overall with an 8-8-0 record in Atlantic Division games. The Bruins have allowed 158 goals while scoring 168 for a +10 scoring differential.

Montreal is 28-16-7 overall and 9-7-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens are 12-4-3 in games decided by a single goal.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Canadiens won 6-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has nine goals and 26 assists for the Bruins. Marat Khusnutdinov has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Lane Hutson has nine goals and 43 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 7.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.