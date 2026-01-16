Bruins look to keep win streak going, visit the Blackhawks

Boston Bruins (27-19-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (19-21-7, in the Central Division) Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Boston Bruins (27-19-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (19-21-7, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago has a 19-21-7 record overall and a 10-11-4 record on its home ice. The Blackhawks rank sixth in the league serving 10.4 penalty minutes per game.

Boston has gone 10-11-1 on the road and 27-19-2 overall. The Bruins have a +10 scoring differential, with 157 total goals scored and 147 allowed.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Bruins won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Bedard has 19 goals and 26 assists for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 25 goals and 17 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.