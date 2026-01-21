Bruins bring home winning streak into matchup with the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-12, in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-20-2, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-12, in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-20-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they face the Vegas Golden Knights.

Boston is 28-20-2 overall and 17-8-1 at home. The Bruins rank first in the league serving 13.4 penalty minutes per game.

Vegas is 12-5-6 on the road and 24-12-12 overall. The Golden Knights have a 23-4-7 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Golden Knights won 6-5 in the last matchup. William Karlsson led the Golden Knights with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 20 goals with 39 assists for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Stone has 18 goals and 29 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 13.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.2 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.