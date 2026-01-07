Brooklyn and Orlando face off in conference matchup

Orlando Magic (20-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (11-22, 13th in the Eastern Conference) New York; Wednesday,…

Orlando Magic (20-17, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (11-22, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -1.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Desmond Bane and the Orlando Magic take on Michael Porter Jr. and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

The Nets are 8-15 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Magic are 14-13 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando has a 7-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nets are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic average 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 12.2 per game the Nets give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Magic won the last meeting 105-98 on Nov. 15. Franz Wagner scored 25 points to help lead the Magic to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Clowney is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Nets. Porter is averaging 20.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bane is averaging 19.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Magic. Anthony Black is averaging 21.6 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 109.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Ben Saraf: out (knee).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: day to day (knee).

