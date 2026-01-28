Brewers sign veteran catcher Reese McGuire to minor league deal with camp invitation

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Veteran catcher Reese McGuire has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that includes an…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Veteran catcher Reese McGuire has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that includes an invitation to major league camp.

McGuire, who turns 31 on March 2, batted .226 with a .245 on-base percentage, nine homers and 24 RBIs in 44 games for the Chicago Cubs last season.

He has hit .248 with a .293 on-base percentage, 25 homers and 106 RBIs in 399 career games with the Toronto Blue Jays (2018-21), Chicago White Sox (2022), Boston Red Sox (2022-24) and Cubs. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected McGuire with the 14th pick in the 2013 draft.

Two-time All-Star William Contreras and 23-year-old prospect Jeferson Quero are the only catchers on the Brewers’ 40-man roster. Danny Jansen, who had been Contreras’ main backup after arriving from Tampa Bay at last season’s trade deadline, signed a two-year, $14.5 million contract with the Texas Rangers in the offseason.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.