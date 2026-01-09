Brazil forward Endrick set to make debut for Lyon in the French Cup on Sunday

LYON, France (AP) — Brazilian forward Endrick is set to make his Lyon debut in the French Cup against Lille…

The 19-year-old Endrick is on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season after hardly playing for the Spanish giant during this campaign.

“Honestly he’s not ready to play 90 minutes. But I’m sure he’ll play a few,” Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca said Friday. “He’s taken part in all of the training sessions with us.”

Endrick played only three games for Madrid this season under new coach Xabi Alonso and was encouraged to seek playing time elsewhere by former Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is now Endrick’s coach with Brazil.

Under Ancelotti last season, Endrick scored seven goals in 37 games for Madrid and caught the eye with his speed, dribbling ability and sometimes spectacular finishing.

Endrick scored three goals for Brazil last year, including against England and Spain.

He started his career at São Paulo-based Palmeiras, netting 21 goals in 82 games to earn a “dream” move to Madrid.

