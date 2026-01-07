Brandon Williams hits a late 3-pointer, gives Mavericks 100-98 win over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Flagg scored 20 points, Brandon Williams hit the winning 3-pointer with 33.9 seconds to play,…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Flagg scored 20 points, Brandon Williams hit the winning 3-pointer with 33.9 seconds to play, and the Dallas Mavericks held on for a 100-98 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game road losing streak.

Anthony Davis had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Mavericks, who trailed 98-97 when Williams hit his 3-pointer for a 100-98 lead.

The Kings had multiple chances to retake the lead, but Dennis Schroder, Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan all missed 3-point tries in the final seconds.

Sacramento, which lost its sixth game in a row, was led by DeRozan with 21 points. Zach LaVine had 20 and Maxime Reynaud added 14. The Kings’ last win was Dec. 27 against Dallas. The Kings at 8-29 have the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

Williams ended up with 18 for Dallas, and Naji Marshall had 15. Daniel Gafford had 13 rebounds for the Mavericks, who have won back-to-back games following a four-game losing streak. They beat the Rockets on Saturday, 110-104.

The Mavericks trailed 58-46 at halftime, but cut the deficit to 78-76 after three. The Mavericks outscored the Kings by 14 points over the final two quarters.

Even though LaVine returned to the lineup after a nine-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, the Kings played without forward Keegan Murray, who suffered a left ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He will be reevaluated in three to four weeks. Murray missed the start of the season with a thumb injury.

