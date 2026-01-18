Brandon Miller scores 23 to lead Hornets over injury-depleted Nuggets 110-87

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 23 points, Tidjane Salaun came off the bench for 13 points and 11 rebounds,…

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 23 points, Tidjane Salaun came off the bench for 13 points and 11 rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets blew past the injury-depleted Denver Nuggets 110-87 on Sunday night.

Rookie big man Ryan Kalkbrenner had 17 points and six rebounds, Collin Sexton had 14 points and five assists, and LaMelo Ball had 10 points, six assists and three steals for Charlotte.

Over the past three games, Miller has averaged 25.7 points per game.

The Hornets had lost four of their previous six games and entered the night 1-9 in its past 10 matchups against Denver, which suffered its second-most lopsided loss of the season.

The Nuggets were without five of their top eight scorers — center Nikola Jokic (bone bruise in left knee), forward Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), forward Cameron Johnson (bone bruise in right knee), guard Christian Braun (left ankle sprain) and center Jonas Valanciunas (right calf strain). The five players combine to average 77.3 points per game.

Without them, a Denver team that leads the NBA in points per game, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage was held to season lows in points (87) and 3-point percentage (21.1%).

Charlotte raced out to a 29-11 lead and was up 60-34 at halftime, led by 18 points from Miller, who made four of his six 3s in the first half. The Hornets led by as many as 33 points in the second half.

Jamal Murray scored a team-high 16 points for the Nuggets, snapping a career-best run of three consecutive games with at least 30 points.

Denver, which had won six of its previous seven games, fell to 7-5 since Jokic went down with an injury in a Dec. 29 loss at the Miami Heat.

