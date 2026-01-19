Brandon Bussi makes 17 saves for his 18th win as the Hurricanes beat the Sabres 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Bussi made 17 saves for his 18th win of the season, Seth Jarvis scored the…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Bussi made 17 saves for his 18th win of the season, Seth Jarvis scored the go-ahead goal on a power play early in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Monday.

Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who have won three straight and secured at least one point for the eighth time in their past nine games. Sebastian Aho assisted on both of Carolina’s goals, giving him nine in five games.

Bussi improved to 18-3-1 and now has the most victories for a goaltender in his first 22 NHL starts. Six of his saves came on U.S. Olympian Tage Thompson, including a highlight-reel glove stop and another with two seconds remaining.

Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Sabres, who have lost back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 5 and 8. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 26 of 28 shots as Buffalo began a five-game road trip.

The Hurricanes have a 13-game home winning streak against the Sabres, the league’s longest active streak of its kind.

Dahlin scored 1:33 in, pushing his points streak to five games. Svechnikov’s fifth goal in three games tied the score later in the first period.

Jarvis’ team-leading 22nd goal came seven seconds into a power play and 2:10 into the third.

The Hurricanes played the final two periods without winger Eric Robinson, who left with an upper-body injury in the first.

Sabres: Visit Nashville on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: Host Chicago on Thursday night.

