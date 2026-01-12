Boston’s Jaylen Brown said ‘Give me the fine.’ NBA delivers $35,000 penalty for criticizing refs

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown got what he expected on Monday when he was fined $35,000 for…

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown got what he expected on Monday when he was fined $35,000 for postgame comments in which he criticized officials and said, “They can fine me whatever they want.”

Brown complained to reporters after Saturday night’s 100-95 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, in which the Celtics shot four free throws and he shot none, that the officiating was inconsistent.

“I’ll accept the fine at this point,” he said, sprinkling expletives into his two-minute rant. “I think they’re a good defensive team, but they ain’t that damn good. I hope somebody can just pull up the clips, because it’s the same (expletive) every time we play a good team. It’s like they refuse to make a call then call touch fouls on the other end.”

The four-time All-Star has emerged as an NBA MVP candidate since expanding his role this season with the injury of teammate Jayson Tatum. Brown scored 27 points in 43 minutes on Saturday but San Antonio phenom Victor Wembanyama scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half to help the Spurs come back for a victory.

San Antonio shot 20 free throws in the game and was called for 13 fouls to 18 for Boston. The Celtics shoot the fewest free throws in the league, an average of 18.9 per game; they also shoot the second-most 3-pointers in the NBA, a style that tends to lead to fewer fouls.

“I’m driving to the basket. I’m physical. I don’t flop. I don’t shy away from contact. I go up strong. I’m athletic — and nothing,” he said. “The inconsistency is (expletive) crazy. Give me the fine.”

He also called out referee Curtis Blair by name.

“Curtis, all them dudes was terrible tonight. I don’t care. They can fine me whatever they want,” he said. “But it’s crazy. Every time we play a good team, it’s the same (expletive). Somebody please pull up the clips. I’m irate how they officiated the game today.

“If we can’t get to the free-throw line and teams are allowed to be physical and bump us off our spots, it’s hard to win games like that. We shot four free throws tonight and lost the game by four.”

