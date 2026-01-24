Boston visits Chicago following overtime win against Brooklyn

Boston Celtics (28-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (22-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Saturday, 8…

Boston Celtics (28-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (22-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -1.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Chicago Bulls after the Celtics took down the Brooklyn Nets 130-126 in overtime.

The Bulls have gone 14-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fifth in the NBA with 18.0 fast break points per game led by Coby White averaging 3.6.

The Celtics are 21-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston averages 117.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Bulls’ 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Celtics give up. The Celtics average 117.1 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 119.9 the Bulls give up.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics defeated the Bulls 115-101 in their last meeting on Jan. 6. Anfernee Simons led the Celtics with 27 points, and Matas Buzelis led the Bulls with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 19.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 16.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.6 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 115.0 points, 43.8 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 49.1 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: day to day (ankle), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Lachlan Olbrich: day to day (thoracic), Zach Collins: out (toe), Tre Jones: day to day (hamstring), Josh Giddey: day to day (hamstring).

Celtics: Josh Minott: out (ankle), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Derrick White: out (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.