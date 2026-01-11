Boston puts road win streak on the line against Indiana

Boston Celtics (24-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (8-31, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Monday, 7:30…

Boston Celtics (24-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (8-31, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits Indiana aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Pacers are 6-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 4-18 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Celtics have gone 17-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston has an 11-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Pacers average 111.2 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 110.4 the Celtics allow. The Celtics average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 11.5 per game the Pacers allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Celtics won the last matchup 140-122 on Dec. 27. Jaylen Brown scored 30 points to help lead the Celtics to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 29.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and five assists for the Celtics. Anfernee Simons is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 115.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out (thumb), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (concussion), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Celtics: Josh Minott: out (ankle), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Sam Hauser: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.