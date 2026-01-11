Boston plays Pittsburgh following Khusnutdinov’s 4-goal showing

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-13-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (24-19-2, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST…

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-13-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (24-19-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -119, Bruins -101; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Marat Khusnutdinov’s four-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Bruins’ 10-2 win.

Boston is 24-19-2 overall and 14-8-1 at home. The Bruins serve 14.2 penalty minutes per game to rank first in NHL play.

Pittsburgh has an 11-6-4 record on the road and a 21-13-9 record overall. The Penguins have a 21-4-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Zacha has 13 goals and 18 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 24 goals and 25 assists for the Penguins. Bryan Rust has scored four goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.8 assists, 6.1 penalties and 20.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.