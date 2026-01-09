Boston and New York face off in Eastern Conference action

New York Rangers (20-19-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (23-19-2, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

New York Rangers (20-19-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (23-19-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers face off in Eastern Conference action.

Boston has a 13-8-1 record at home and a 23-19-2 record overall. The Bruins serve 13.9 penalty minutes per game to rank first in NHL play.

New York is 20-19-6 overall and 15-8-2 on the road. The Rangers have an 8-2-2 record in games they convert at least one power play.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Rangers won 6-2 in the previous matchup. Mika Zibanejad led the Rangers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Zacha has scored 10 goals with 18 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 16 goals and 32 assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has scored six goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 6.1 penalties and 19.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.