Booker scores 31 points, Brooks adds 27 as Suns hold on to beat Knicks 112-107

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 31 points and Dillon Brooks added 27 as the Phoenix Suns beat the New…

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 31 points and Dillon Brooks added 27 as the Phoenix Suns beat the New York Knicks 112-107 on Friday night.

Royce O’Neale had 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers and Mark Williams 10 to help Phoenix win for the fourth time in five games. Brooks shot 8 for 15 from the field, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Booker was just 10 for 23, but made 4 of 6 from 3.

Jalen Brunson scored 27 points to lead the Knicks, who have lost five of seven. Miles McBride had 17 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 15 points and 12 rebounds, OG Anunoby also scored 15 and Jordan Clarkson 12 and Mikal Bridges 11.

The Knicks trailed by 12 points late in the third quarter before Onunoby’s 3 with 7:47 to go in the fourth pulled them to 96-92. Mitchell Robinson had a layup and then an alley-oop dunk to cut the Knicks’ deficit to 101-99 with 4:10 left, and Anunoby made two free throws to tie the score a little more than a minute later.

Booker hit a jumper to put the Suns back ahead, and O’Neale made a 3 to push the lead to five with 1:16 remaining. McBride’s jumper made it 106-103 about 20 seconds later. Grayson Allen made two free throws with 14 seconds to go before Bridges made a 3 to get the Knicks within two 9 seconds later. Allen was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play and made both free throws.

Anunoby made 1 of 3 free throws with 2 seconds left, and Brooks made two from the line with 0.8 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Collin Gillespie’s 3 with 7 1/2 minutes left in the third gave the Suns a 76-70 lead, but the Knicks scored the next seven points to take the lead on Brunson’s two free throws 1:09 later.

O’Neale and Booker each hit two 3s during 14-0 run that gave the Suns a 92-80 lead — their largest of the game — with 1:55 remaining in the third.

Brooks scored 20 points and Booker had 17 to help the Suns take a 62-60 lead at halftime. Brunson had 13 to lead the Knicks, and McBride and Clarkson each added 12.

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.