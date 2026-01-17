Booker returns from injury for the Suns but the Knicks are without Brunson and Hart

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker is back for the Phoenix Suns after missing a game with a sprained left…

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Booker is back for the Phoenix Suns after missing a game with a sprained left ankle, while the New York Knicks will be without Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart for their game Saturday night.

Booker sat out the Suns’ loss in Detroit on Thursday, but coach Jordan Ott said the star guard seemed to be in a good place at shootaround earlier in the day and was eager to play at Madison Square Garden.

But Brunson wasn’t ready to return for the Knicks after spraining his right ankle in the first quarter of their loss in Sacramento on Wednesday. He then sat out a loss to Golden State the next night and coach Mike Brown said Saturday that the All-Star point guard is day to day.

Hart returned to play in the final three games of the road trip after missing eight games following a sprained ankle sustained on Christmas. Brown said the swingman was feeling sore and the Knicks wanted to be cautious.

