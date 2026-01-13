Blunt conversation and hard work propels Jazz guard Keyonte George to the brink of NBA stardom

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Keyonte George ran his fingers along the seams of a basketball — he almost always…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Keyonte George ran his fingers along the seams of a basketball — he almost always has a ball in his hands, even off the court — and listened intently.

Sitting in Will Hardy’s office last April, George let the words penetrate deeply as he and his coach discussed the guard’s second season with the Utah Jazz.

“If your approach doesn’t change, I wouldn’t bet on you,” Hardy told George in a calm voice. “What you’re showing on the court isn’t good enough. You’re one of the most talented players I’ve ever been around, but you need to want more for yourself.”

Hardy’s comments stung, but he took his coach’s words to heart.

George is making a strong case for Most Improved Player as he draws defensive attention away from Lauri Markkanen and creates open shots for his team. He’s dishing 6.9 assists a game even though he often plays off the ball.

“He’s feeling stronger, he’s moving better, he’s more explosive, he’s in better shape,” Hardy said of George’s recent form. “You commit yourself to something the way that he did, it’s amazing what can happen.”

The son of professional basketball player Jason Siggers and hoopster mom Kristen, George was a star growing up in Dallas. He was the best player on the court as he moved to the famed IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for his senior year in high school. He again was the best in his one season at Baylor.

Utah drafted him 16th in 2023, and George became an instant starter. He sometimes showed why he belonged, tying a rookie record with nine 3-pointers against Golden State.

But he often came off the bench in the 2024-25 season and shot 39% from the field for a Utah team that had the worst record in the league.

That led the to the difficult exit interview with Hardy.

“You need to hold yourself to a higher standard,” Hardy said. “Your body language needs to be better.”

George used the summer to recommit himself and became a team leader and a tough cover.

Earlier this month, George joined Michael Jordan and Luka Doncic as the only three players before the age of 23 to average 29 points on 65% true shooting and seven assists over a 10-game span.

Nearly halfway through this season, George averages 23.6 points a game and is shooting with career-best accuracy from the field (45.4%), the 3-point arc (37.2%) and the free throw line (90.6%).

“I want to be a three-level scorer, and you got to be able to make shots from everywhere. Guys in this league are 7-foot and going to the rim at my size, I got to make tough layups every single time,” George said. “I’ve concentrated on my shot diet, as I know the best scorers in the league know the spots they’re getting to.”

With the help of sports psychologist Craig Manning and assistant coach Chris Jones, George has become an effective performer in clutch situations, shrugging off questionable calls and bad plays.

“I’m trying to be proactive, rather than reactive,” George said.

Against Dallas on Thursday, George escaped the aggressive defense of Naji Marshall and was approached by Cooper Flagg at the top of the key on the game’s most crucial possession. He dribbled through his legs, drove right and then spun back left to create space against the taller defender. He faded away as his shot drifted over Flagg’s outstretched arm for the clinching basket in a 116-114 win.

Two weeks earlier, he hit the game-winning floater after shaking three defenders with 2.1 seconds left in overtime against the Detroit Pistons, who had the best record in the NBA.

Markkanen noticed a striking difference in George’s attitude when he came to visit his home in Finland this summer. Then he saw a marked improvement in his game when they got together in Utah for preseason workouts.

“He was almost a different man. His confidence level was higher. He matured. His summer work paid off,” Markkanen said. “He now plays at his own pace and doesn’t get sped up.”

To make it to the NBA, George said players need a level of “delusional confidence,” but acknowledged his self-belief sagged his first two seasons.

Now his confidence has come back with his game.

“I took my game to a whole other level,” George said. “I’m just trusting my work at this point, so I told myself it was time to go all in.”

