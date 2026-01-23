Blues visit the Stars, look to stop road losing streak

St. Louis Blues (19-23-8, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-14-9, in the Central Division) Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m.…

St. Louis Blues (19-23-8, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-14-9, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -175, Blues +146; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues hit the road against the Dallas Stars looking to break a seven-game road slide.

Dallas has a 28-14-9 record overall and a 7-4-1 record in Central Division games. The Stars have a +27 scoring differential, with 166 total goals scored and 139 conceded.

St. Louis is 19-23-8 overall and 5-9-0 against the Central Division. The Blues have a -49 scoring differential, with 120 total goals scored and 169 allowed.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blues won 3-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has scored 19 goals with 44 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has nine goals and 12 assists for the Blues. Oskar Sundqvist has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blues: 4-6-0, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.