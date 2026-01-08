Blues take road losing streak into game against the Mammoth

St. Louis Blues (17-19-8, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (21-20-3, in the Central Division) Salt Lake City; Friday,…

St. Louis Blues (17-19-8, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (21-20-3, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues will try to break their three-game road losing streak in a matchup with the Utah Mammoth.

Utah has gone 21-20-3 overall with a 6-6-0 record against the Central Division. The Mammoth have conceded 125 goals while scoring 133 for a +8 scoring differential.

St. Louis is 17-19-8 overall and 5-7-0 against the Central Division. The Blues have a -41 scoring differential, with 110 total goals scored and 151 allowed.

The teams play Friday for the third time this season. The Blues won 1-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has scored 14 goals with 23 assists for the Mammoth. Dylan Guenther has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has seven goals and 16 assists for the Blues. Otto Stenberg has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

