Blues take on the Kings on losing streak

Los Angeles Kings (20-16-13, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-24-8, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Saturday,…

Los Angeles Kings (20-16-13, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-24-8, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -141, Blues +118; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues enter a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings as losers of three straight games.

St. Louis is 19-24-8 overall and 12-9-5 at home. The Blues have a -50 scoring differential, with 122 total goals scored and 172 given up.

Los Angeles has gone 12-6-6 in road games and 20-16-13 overall. The Kings have allowed 133 goals while scoring 126 for a -7 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Kings won 2-1 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has scored nine goals with 13 assists for the Blues. Oskar Sundqvist has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 18 goals and 18 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has scored four goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kings: 4-2-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.