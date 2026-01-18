Blues in action against the Oilers following shootout win

St. Louis Blues (19-21-8, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (24-17-8, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 8…

St. Louis Blues (19-21-8, in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (24-17-8, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -171, Blues +142; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Edmonton Oilers after the Blues beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in a shootout.

Edmonton has a 24-17-8 record overall and an 11-6-4 record on its home ice. The Oilers have allowed 155 goals while scoring 165 for a +10 scoring differential.

St. Louis is 7-12-3 on the road and 19-21-8 overall. The Blues have gone 13-5-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams play this season. The Blues won 3-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 30 goals and 53 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Justin Faulk has 11 goals and 11 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blues: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

