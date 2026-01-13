Blues bring losing streak into matchup with the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (28-14-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (17-21-8, in the Central Division) St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:30…

Carolina Hurricanes (28-14-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (17-21-8, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -166, Blues +139; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to end a three-game losing streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes.

St. Louis is 17-21-8 overall and 10-9-5 in home games. The Blues have a -45 scoring differential, with 114 total goals scored and 159 given up.

Carolina has gone 12-6-3 in road games and 28-14-4 overall. The Hurricanes have a 16-5-2 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has 11 goals and 22 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 21 goals and 12 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

