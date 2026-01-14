Blue Jackets play the Canucks after Coyle’s 2-goal showing

Vancouver Canucks (16-25-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (20-19-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7…

Vancouver Canucks (16-25-5, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (20-19-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Vancouver Canucks after Charlie Coyle scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 5-3 win against the Calgary Flames.

Columbus has a 10-7-4 record in home games and a 20-19-7 record overall. The Blue Jackets are 7-7-6 in one-goal games.

Vancouver has a 12-13-2 record in road games and a 16-25-5 record overall. The Canucks have conceded 165 goals while scoring 121 for a -44 scoring differential.

The teams play Thursday for the second time this season. The Canucks won the last matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has 17 goals and 33 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has 13 goals and 15 assists for the Canucks. Linus Karlsson has scored three goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Canucks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.