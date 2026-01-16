Blue Jackets bring win streak into matchup with the Penguins

Columbus Blue Jackets (21-19-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (22-14-10, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Columbus Blue Jackets (21-19-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (22-14-10, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh has gone 22-14-10 overall with a 9-1-3 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Penguins have a 22-4-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus has a 3-7-3 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 21-19-7 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a -16 scoring differential, with 140 total goals scored and 156 given up.

The matchup Saturday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Penguins won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has 11 goals and 23 assists for the Penguins. Justin Brazeau has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has 18 goals and 33 assists for the Blue Jackets. Charlie Coyle has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.