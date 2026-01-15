Blue Jackets beat skidding Canucks 4-1 behind Marchenko and Johnson

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson each had a goal and an assist, leading the Columbus Blue…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko and Kent Johnson each had a goal and an assist, leading the Columbus Blue Jackets over the skidding Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Thursday night for their third straight win.

Charlie Coyle scored for the third time in three games and Zach Werenski added his team-leading 18th goal, the most this season by an NHL defenseman. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots for his first win since Dec. 4.

Brock Boeser scored and Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves for Vancouver, which has lost nine straight (0-7-2) and 11 of 12 (1-9-2). The Canucks went 0-6 on their road trip and remain in the NHL cellar.

Coyle faked out Lankinen on a power play to put Columbus up 1-0 with 2:35 left in the first period. Marchenko doubled the lead at 5:49 of the second, scoring off a faceoff.

Werenski kept Columbus perfect with the man advantage, scoring at the period’s halfway mark.

The Canucks found their own power-play success, with Boeser beating Merzlikins with 5:51 left in the second, but Johnson restored the three-goal lead with 9:47 left in the third. Boone Jenner’s assist was the 200th of his career.

Up next

Canucks: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Blue Jackets: Visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

