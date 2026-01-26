Blackhawks visit the Wild, aim to continue road winning streak

Chicago Blackhawks (21-23-8, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (29-14-10, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8…

Chicago Blackhawks (21-23-8, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (29-14-10, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks hit the road against the Minnesota Wild aiming to extend a four-game road winning streak.

Minnesota has gone 29-14-10 overall with a 7-4-2 record in Central Division play. The Wild have gone 25-3-6 when scoring three or more goals.

Chicago has a 21-23-8 record overall and a 7-4-1 record in Central Division games. The Blackhawks have a 6-7-4 record in games decided by a goal.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season. The Wild won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Hartman has scored 14 goals with 10 assists for the Wild. Vladimir Tarasenko has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi has 25 goals and 14 assists for the Blackhawks. Matt Grzelcyk has three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.