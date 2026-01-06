Blackhawks host the Blues after Bertuzzi’s hat trick

St. Louis Blues (17-18-8, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (17-18-7, in the Central Division) Chicago; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m.…

St. Louis Blues (17-18-8, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (17-18-7, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the St. Louis Blues after Tyler Bertuzzi recorded a hat trick in the Blackhawks’ 3-2 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Chicago has a 4-4-1 record in Central Division play and a 17-18-7 record overall. The Blackhawks are 6-7-4 in games decided by a single goal.

St. Louis has a 17-18-8 record overall and a 5-6-0 record in Central Division play. The Blues have a 12-4-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The Blues won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertuzzi has 22 goals and 12 assists for the Blackhawks. Ilya Mikheyev has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 10 goals and 20 assists for the Blues. Justin Faulk has scored four goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

