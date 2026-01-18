Blackhawks bring losing streak into home matchup with the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (19-22-6, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (19-22-7, in the Central Division) Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Winnipeg Jets (19-22-6, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (19-22-7, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks look to stop a three-game skid when they take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Chicago has a 6-4-1 record in Central Division play and a 19-22-7 record overall. The Blackhawks have a 6-7-4 record in games decided by one goal.

Winnipeg has a 5-6-2 record in Central Division games and a 19-22-6 record overall. The Jets have a 5-11-5 record in one-goal games.

The teams play Monday for the second time this season. The Jets won the last meeting 6-3. Gabriel Vilardi scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Burakovsky has 10 goals and 20 assists for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 23 goals and 33 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

