Binnington makes 25 saves for 1st shutout of the season, Blues beat Canadiens 2-0s

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season, Jonatan Berggren and Robert Thomas scored and the St. Louis Blues beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 on Saturday.

Binnington has 19 career shutouts. The Canadian Olympian allowed three goals or more in seven of his previous nine starts — six against Colorado in his last start.

Montreal’s Jacob Fowler stopped 17 shots.

Berggren opened the scoring midway through the first period. Otto Stenberg fed Cam Fowler coming down the slot, and Fowler faked a shot and passed to Berggren in the right circle for a one-timer.

Halfway through the second, Thomas scored his second short-handed goal of the season. Soon after the goal, Binnington stopped all six Montreal shots on a two-man advantage that lasted 1:37 with Colton Parayko and Brayden Schenn off.

The Blues’ Jim Montgomery coached his 400th NHL game.

Canadiens: At Dallas on Sunday.

Blues: At Chicago on Wednesday night.

