Berrettini withdraws from Australian Open ahead of scheduled de Minaur match

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the Australian Open on Saturday, citing an oblique injury.

The Italian, ranked 56th, had been due to face sixth-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur in the first round.

“It’s never easy to take this kind of decisions, but unfortunately I’ve felt a discomfort in my obliques once again and I won’t be ready to perform at my best level for 5 sets,” Berrettini wrote on Instagram. “It hurts because playing in Australia has always been special and after 4 weeks of intense training I was excited and ready to get going.”

Berrettini had to retire from an exhibition match on Friday night but reportedly cited an illness that time.

Mackenzie McDonald replaces Berrettini in the draw as a lucky loser following his loss to Canadian Liam Draxl in the final round of qualifying.

