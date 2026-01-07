Berkly Catton scores first two NHL goals after enduring 27-game drought

SEATTLE (AP) — It took 28 games for Berkly Catton to score his first career NHL goal. His second took…

His second took just over 28 minutes of game time.

Catton, the Kraken’s first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, came away with a pair of goals in Seattle’s 7-4 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, breaking a lengthy scoring drought to open his career.

“Lot of weight off the shoulders for sure,” the 19-year-old Catton said. “I’ve dreamed of that for a long time, so that was awesome.”

Catton’s first came in a bit of odd fashion on a three-on-two at 2:48 in the second period. He took a pass from Jared McCann and ripped a one-timer from a tough angle that found its way through Jeremy Swayman’s pads.

“I didn’t even know it went in, to be honest,” Catton said. “I thought it hit the post.”

When the goal horn sounded, Catton raised his arms with a very obvious sigh of relief, as McCann mobbed him on the side boards.

“It’s the best; I said, ‘Finally.’ ” said McCann, an 11-year veteran. “He’s been working really hard, and we were due.”

The Kraken took Catton, a star for the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs, with the eighth overall pick in the ’24 draft. He logged his first NHL point on an assist in his debut on Oct. 20 — and added two more assists in his next four games — but that first goal had eluded him.

“Obviously I thought about it all the time, but I wouldn’t say it was really impacting me too much,” Catton said. “But it’s just a relief more than anything to get it out of the way.”

And with it out of the way, Catton quickly moved onto his second, scoring 14 minutes into the third, on a nifty backhand over Swayman’s glove off a feed from Freddy Gaudreau.

“I thought it was awesome,” Kraken coach Lane Lambert said. “I’ve said a few times prior to now that once he scores, I think he’ll score a few.”

