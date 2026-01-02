Beniers scores twice in Kraken’s 4-1 win over Predators

SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers scored twice during the Seattle Kraken’s three-goal first period and Philipp Grubauer stopped 24 shots…

SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers scored twice during the Seattle Kraken’s three-goal first period and Philipp Grubauer stopped 24 shots in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

The win gave the Kraken five victories in their past six games, coming on the heels of a stretch where they lost 10 of 11.

The Kraken took the lead when Beniers scored his first at the 3:48 mark of the first on a shot from near the blue line.

Jamie Oleksiak made it a two-goal game at 10:41, and Beniers added his second goal just 10 seconds later to make it 3-0.

Oleksiak left the game briefly in the third period after taking a puck off the back of his knee, but returned to the ice later.

Roman Josi scored Nashville’s goal on a power-play late in the second period, with assists from Luke Evangelista and Ryan O’Reilly.

But Jared McCann scored on a long distance empty-netter with 2:13 left in the game for the final score.

Juuse Saros had 19 saves for the Predators.

Jordan Eberle, Ryan Winterton, Ryker Evans, Jacob Melanson, Kaapo Kakko, and Ryan Lindgren each had an assist for the Kraken.

Nashville: Play at Calgary on Saturday.

Kraken: Play at Vancouver Friday night.

