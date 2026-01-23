Bayern Munich waits for Upamecano’s contract decision

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is still waiting for Dayot Upamecano to respond to a contract extension offer, with Real…

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is still waiting for Dayot Upamecano to respond to a contract extension offer, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-German reportedly interested in signing the France defender.

“There was speculation that Upa had more or less agreed. We never said that,” Bayern’s board member for sport, Max Eberl, said Friday. “We said we’re waiting on Upa’s answer. That’s the only thing that counts and that’s what we’re waiting for.”

Upamecano switched from Leipzig in 2021 when Bayern paid his release fee of around 43 million euros (then $52.2 million). If he doesn’t sign an extension, he can leave Bayern for free at the end of the season when his current deal expires.

“I’m not under any pressure. I hope there’s a solution soon. I don’t have a deadline,” the player said this month.

The 27-year-old Upamecano will miss Bayern’s Bundesliga game against Augsburg on Saturday because of illness. He has been a regular for Bayern this season. Altogether he has played 176 games for the Bavarian powerhouse.

Upamecano has made 35 appearances for France.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.